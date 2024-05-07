"I will just take a single I don't want to hit" - How Tilak Varma pushed a struggling Suryakumar Yadav to his second IPL hundred

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav once again proved why he is regarded as one of the best T20 batters in the world with a sensational hundred in his team's IPL 2024 fixture against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, May 6.

SKY smashed an unbeaten 102* off just 51 balls and ensured the hosts coasted home with seven wickets in hand. However, there was a phase during his innings where he seemed to stretch his groin and perhaps found it difficult to run between the wickets.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the game, Tilak Varma explained how he kept talking to Suryakumar Yadav and helped the latter get to his hundred. He said:

"At that moment he was batting really well. So I thought that he should be scoring a hundred today. So I just told him in between 'I will just take a single I don't want to hit because you have done a tremendous job'. I am happy he scored the hundred and I remained not out."

Tilak scored 37* off 32 balls and proved to be the ideal foil to Suryakumar's masterclass. The duo share a great camaraderie off the field and it was noticeable in their partnership.

Tilak Varma on absorbing pressure alongside Suryakumar Yadav

MI were in dire straits at 31/3 when Tilak Varma joined Suryakumar Yadav in the middle. It seemed like the hosts would falter in the chase of 174, just like they did three nights ago against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, Tilak spoke about the plan with SKY to see off the initial new ball burst and play with as straight a bat as possible. The southpaw also expressed his surprise when he saw Suryakumar take down Marco Jansen, saying:

"Actually sir we hadn't decided anything (about when to be aggressive). We were just playing with a straight bat. But I was really shocked when Surya bhai took Marco Jansen at the start. We were planning to play with a straight bat but I think he bluffed me (laughs)."

MI's win with 16 balls to spare lifted them off the bottom of the table. While they are currently in ninth place, there's still a mathematical possibility of them qualifying for the playoffs if they win their remaining games and other results go their way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback