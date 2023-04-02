"I will not be too surprised if neither of them qualifies" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's IPL 2023 loss to Punjab Kings

Aakash Chopra has said that he won't be surprised if both the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) don't qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

PBKS set a 192-run target for KKR after being asked to bat first in Mohali in the afternoon game on Saturday, April 1. They eventually won the game by seven runs via the DLS method when rain stopped play with the visitors at 146/7 after 16 overs.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was not too optimistic about either side's chances of making the knockout stages, elaborating:

"Kolkata was in front of Punjab. Both have their own problems. Punjab - well done, you have started with a win but the team is looking 50-50 as of now. Kolkata started with a loss but your team is also looking 50-50. I really hope that one of these teams qualifies but I will not be too surprised if neither of them qualifies."

Speaking about the Punjab Kings' innings, the former Indian opener pointed out that all their batters made handy contributions, observing:

"Kolkata won the toss and opted to bowl. First Prabhsimran Singh came and scored quickfire 23 runs. After that, Bhanuka Rajapaksa comes and he also plays attacking cricket. Shikhar Dhawan played cautiously. He held one end up while they were hitting from the other end. Everyone scored runs."

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (50 off 32) was PBKS' top run-scorer. While Shikhar Dhawan scored a 29-ball 40, Sam Curran, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma crossed the 20-run mark.

"Kolkata's bowling looked a little pedestrian" - Aakash Chopra says KKR's bowling lacked sharpness

Tim Southee conceded 54 runs in his four-over spell. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that it was an ordinary bowling performance from KKR, saying:

"All bowlers were hit a lot. Everyone was taken on remand and the batters showed command. Kolkata's bowling looked a little pedestrian, although Umesh Yadav bowled well, was slightly economical too."

While praising Varun Chakravarthy for bowling an impressive spell, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Tim Southee and Sunil Narine were found wanting, explaining:

"Lockie Ferguson was unavailable. Tim Southee played but conceded more than 50 runs. Varun Chakravarthy was very, very good. He also got Shikhar Dhawan out. Sunil Narine - very expensive, only one wicket. The sharpness was not seen in the bowling and Andre Russell didn't bowl at all."

Chopra concluded by stating that KKR cannot say that they were hard done by the DLS method. He reasoned that the two-time champions needed 46 runs in four overs with just three wickets in hand.

Poll : Will either KKR or the Punjab Kings reach the IPL 2023 playoffs? Yes No 0 votes