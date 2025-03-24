“I will try to stay away as much as possible” - MS Dhoni reveals chat with CSK captain ahead of IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni revealed his conversation with current skipper Rututaj Gaikwad as the young batter took over the mantle from the former ahead of the 2024 IPL season. Dhoni dismissed speculations about him making most of the decisions last year and confirmed clarifying to Gaikwad even before the start of the tournament about staying away as much as possible.

CSK endured an inconsistent season under Gaikwad in his first season as captain last year, finishing fifth and missing the playoffs. Yet, with a season of captaincy under his belt, CSK are hopeful of progress in the ongoing 2025 edition.

Talking about conversations with Gaikwad last year ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Dhoni told JioStar (Via TOI):

"Ruturaj has been part of us for quite some time. His temperament is very good, he's very calm, very composed. So those were the reasons we considered him for leadership. Before the start of the tournament, I also told him, 'If I give you advice, it doesn't mean you have to follow it. I will try to stay away as much as possible."

He added:

"During the season, a lot of people speculated that I was making the decisions in the background. But the fact is, he was making 99 per cent of the decisions. The most important calls -- bowling changes, field placements -- were all his. I was just helping him out. He did a brilliant job of handling the players."

Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy has gotten off to the perfect start this season, with CSK winning their opening game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) convincingly by four wickets. The skipper was the star of the show with the bat, scoring a breathtaking 53 off 26 deliveries.

"I am no different, I have to adapt as well" - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni admitted that T20 cricket has evolved leaps and bounds from when the IPL started in 2008, forcing him to re-invent himself even at the advanced age of 43. The former CSK skipper brought out a different batting avatar in the IPL last year, playing big shots from the get-go, contrary to his traditional batting style of getting his eye in.

"Batsmen are now willing to take risks. They believe that with proper cricketing shots, they can play big strokes, and at the same time, they are improvising with their shot selection...whether it's a reverse scoop against a fast bowler, a sweep, or a reverse sweep against a pacer. I am no different, I have to adapt as well. This is what is required of me for where I am batting. You have to try and stay relevant," Dhoni said.

MS Dhoni batted at No.7 and 8 for most of the 2024 season but smashed an incredible 13 maximums and 14 boundaries in just 73 balls at a strike rate of over 220.

