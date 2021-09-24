IPL 2021: Shahbaz in; Curran doubtful - Ian Bishop and Deep Dasgupta outline potential changes for CSK and RCB 

Former cricketers Ian Bishop and Deep Dasgupta pondered over potential changes for Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of their clash later tonight. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see action in Sharjah commence with this high-octane encounter.

Both teams head into the encounter on the back of contrasting results. CSK kicked off the UAE leg with a win over the defending champions while RCB endured a humiliating loss at the hands of KKR.

They spoke about whether there is any need for RCB to shuffle their playing XI after the defeat in Abu Dhabi. Both Bishop and Dasgupta believe Shahbaz Ahmad can be considered. However, they felt that it would be harsh on the dropped player to make way after just a single match. Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, Bishop and Dasgupta revealed their views:

"My preference would be maybe someone who can change things up, you can get Shahbaz Ahmad in, who can bowl slow left arm and bat a bit. But I think it will be hard on those 2 guys to drop them after a solitary game after the start," Bishop said

"It's difficult to change the team after just one game but they have options. Someone like Shahbaz Ahmad can play in place of Wanindu Hasaranga and Tim David can come in because he is in fabulous form," Dasgupta said

CSK came out on top the last time these two sides met. Ravindra Jadeja scored 37 runs in the final over to script history and then went on to have an impact on the field as well to compile one of the most all-round performances in the history of the tournament.

Bishop and Dasgupta have contrasting opinions over the inclusion of Sam Curran into playing XI

Sam Curran was not available for CSK's clash against MI but is now eligible for selection. With all four of CSK's overseas players in fine touch, Curran's inclusion brings in a selection headache with veteran Dwayne Bravo being touted as the player who will have to make way. Speaking about the prospect of Sam Curran heading back into the playing eleven, Bishop and Dasgupta had different opinions.

"The dichotomy or the difficulty for CSK is that Dwayne Bravo has done well and we're talking like for like. Bishop said. Bravo scored runs, he's taken wickets, I think he deserves staying in, but you have got to get Curran in somehow," Bishop added

"You would like him to, but I don't know where he fits in because Bravo was extremely impactful in the last game both with bat and ball. The other three overseas are set. Even though you want him there, it seems difficult," Dasgupta said

Sam Curran has been a pivotal aspect ever since his move to Chennai Super Kings. He has been deployed in various roles as per the team's need. His cameos at the back end of the innings and the ability to break partnerships have benefitted the side over the course of the last two editions.

