"If you can give it, you got to take it, otherwise don't give it"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's comfortable win in IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 41st match of IPL 2024 on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It is their second win this season after suffering six straight losses.

A strong batting display helped RCB notch up a decent total of 206/7 after they opted to bat first. Rajat Patidar stole the show with a 19-ball half-century. Virat Kohli (51), Cameron Green (37), and Faf du Plessis (25) supported him in the batting department with valuable contributions. Jaydev Unadkat picked up three wickets for SRH with the ball.

In reply, SRH got off to a disastrous start as they lost four wickets inside the powerplay. All their destructive batters, Travis Head (1), Aiden Markram (7), Heinrich Klaasen (7), and Abhishek Sharma (31), were back in the hut with 56 runs in five overs.

The hosts could never recover from there, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. SRH eventually reached 171/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 35 runs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contest between RCB and SRH on Thursday night in IPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It is T20 cricket, you are not going to win every game"- SRH captain Pat Cummins after loss against RCB in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, SRH skipper Pat Cummins reflected on the loss and said:

"Not an ideal night. We were probably a few over-par with the ball and lost a few wickets throughout the innings. (Bowling first being an issue) Not really. The boys have been going really well. It is T20 cricket, you are not going to win every game."

He continued:

"Won't dwell on this too much. (On their aggressive batting approach) I think it is our strongest suit, to be honest. It is not going to work every game. Unfortunately, did not go our way tonight but it is definitely the way to go."

KKR and PBKS will face each other in the next match of IPL 2024 on Friday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback