"If both don't come, there will be slight problems in the combination" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS ahead of remainder of IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) could face difficulties assembling an ideal playing combination for the remainder of IPL 2025 if Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis are unavailable. He pointed out that the franchise could also face issues because of their home games being moved to Jaipur.

With 15 points from 11 games, PBKS are placed third on the IPL 2025 points table. They might need to win two of their three remaining league games to book their berth in the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned that PBKS could have combination-related concerns if Inglis and Stoinis don't return for the remainder of IPL 2025.

"Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis' return is hanging in the balance as of now. If both don't come, there will be slight problems in the combination. However, I am still keeping my fingers crossed for Punjab that all things continue to go fine when the season is going good this year," he said (3:15).

The cricketer-turned-commentator also opined that the Jaipur pitch might not suit the explosive PBKS batters.

"They had two home games and one away match left. They had home games against Delhi and Mumbai, and the away match was against Rajasthan. Jaipur has been made their new home. They had to play a game against Rajasthan there in any case, but the Delhi and Mumbai matches will also be in Jaipur and not in Chandigarh or Dharamsala," Chopra observed.

"The pitch there might trouble them slightly. It's not a pitch this team would like where the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The ball stays slightly low here, and it's not that good for batting. Only Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a lot. In fact, a lot of runs were scored in that match, but we have seen many times that the ball skids and stays low there. Not ideal for them," he added.

However, Aakash Chopra reckoned that the change in home venue shouldn't adversely impact the Punjab Kings, considering how they have been playing. He expressed hope that Shreyas Iyer and company aren't at a loss due to the sudden break in the tournament.

"I think it will suit Mumbai" - Aakash Chopra on MI playing IPL 2025 away game against PBKS in Jaipur

The Mumbai Indians have only two league games left in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Mumbai Indians (MI) will benefit because of their IPL 2025 away game against the Punjab Kings being moved to Jaipur.

"Mumbai's match against Punjab was supposed to be played in Dharamsala. Now that will be played in Jaipur. I think it will suit Mumbai because Mumbai's bowling is exceptional, and they beat RR very one-sidedly when they went to that ground recently. So they won't mind. It might not be a bat vs bat contest, and too many runs might not be scored," he said (6:55).

With 14 points from 12 games, the Mumbai Indians occupy fourth spot on the IPL 2025 points table. They might need to win both their remaining league games to qualify for the playoffs.

