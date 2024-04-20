If the everyday viewer likes the Impact Player rule, then it can continue: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting 

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting reckons the Impact Player rule in the IPL should continue if viewers are enjoying the change. He also added that there should be a rethink in case the modification is confusing spectators.

The Impact Player rule, which was introduced in the IPL last year, has been a matter of debate over the last few days. Recently, former India captain and senior Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma commented on the Club Prairie Fire podcast that he's not a big fan of the invention, as it can affect the development of all-rounders.

Ponting agreed that picking 11 players in an IPL team is easier for a coach than selecting five additional Impact Player options along with the starting XI. He, however, opined that whether the rule should stay or go should be dictated by what the viewer wants. The Aussie legend told ESPNcricinfo:

"It'd be really interesting to hear what the public think about it. If the everyday viewer really likes it and thinks it's good, then it can continue.

"If the average person gets a bit confused by it and doesn't know what's going on - an Impact Player here, someone goes in, someone comes out - if they are confused by it [then you have a rethink]. At the end of the day, we've got to think about the product that's going there and what everyone's watching as well," Ponting went on to elaborate.

Expand Tweet

According to some experts, the Impact Player rule might be beneficial for teams in the IPL but will hurt Indian cricket in the long run, as it reduces the importance of all-rounders to a large extent.

What Rohit Sharma said about the Impact Player option in the IPL

Sharing his candid views on the use of Impact Player in the IPL, Rohit, during his recent appearance on the Club Prairie Podcast, was critical of the modification that was introduced in the T20 league last season.

Expressing his reservations, Rohit commented that such a rule is not good with regard to the development of all-rounders.

"I generally feel that it is going to hold back (development of all-rounders) because eventually cricket is played by 11 players, not 12 players. I'm not a big fan of impact player. You are taking out so much from the game just to make it little entertainment for the people around," Rohit said.

Expand Tweet

By using the Impact Player rule, teams can replace any one player during the course of an IPL match and bring in one of the five players named as substitutes during the toss.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback