Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni opened up on some of his stunning childhood memories amid the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Dhoni recently appeared in an interview with Raj Shamani, where he recalled some memories from his earlier days.

Ad

He revealed that as a kid growing up in Ranchi, he would always be afraid of his father. MS Dhoni said that his father was very strict and regimented, which is why he used to have fear.

“Papa se darr bohot lagta tha (I used to be really scared of my father). He was very strict. He was regimented; always supposed to be on time. But that’s also why I am regimented. It’s not like he used to beat us or something. But that fear was there. My friends would climb walls in the colony, but I never dared. If my father sees, then we are gone! We never knew what the consequences would be, but we were afraid nevertheless," he said (via Hindustan Times).

Ad

Trending

MS Dhoni also revealed that as his school was in the same colony as his home, he wasn't involved in a lot of mischief as the teachers also knew his entire family. He also added that playing games in the colony was the only competitive thing that he would do in his childhood.

MS Dhoni and CSK's troubles in IPL 2025

Talking about the present IPL season, things have not quite been going right so far for MS Dhoni and CSK. Out of four games, Chennai have only one win. With three defeats, they are placed ninth on the table.

Ad

They won their first game against Mumbai Indians but have faced three consecutive defeats after an opening win. CSK failed to chase down 197 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home before failing to chase down 183 runs against Rajasthan Royals.

In their previous game, they failed to chase down 184 runs against Delhi Capitals. While their batting is under the scanner, MS Dhoni has also received criticism for his lower batting position.

Dhoni walking in to bat lower down the order has cost CSK games. He has scored 76 runs at an average of 76 and a strike-rate of 138.18. However, it has not helped the team's cause, with Chennai struggling at the bottom of the table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More