"If Hardik Pandya is not bowling, you need a 6th bowling option" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 clash vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Aakash Chopra believes the Gujarat Titans (GT) will need an additional bowler in their XI if Hardik Pandya is not going to bowl in their IPL 2023 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15. A win for the home team will not only seal their berth in the playoffs but also guarantee them a spot in Qualifier 1 as one of the top-two finishers after the league phase.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Gujarat Titans need to bolster their bowling if Hardik Pandya is unlikely to roll his arm over, elaborating:

"If Hardik Pandya is not bowling, you need a sixth bowling option. When they entered Wankhede, they entered with only five bowlers. Why only five bowlers? Play a sixth option because the Impact Player rule allows you to play an extra bowler and then change him with a batter, but you did not do that."

On the flip side, the former Indian opener feels the Gujarat Titans do not have any concerns in the batting department, stating:

"Shubman Gill has reached back home. He likes this pitch a lot, so he will play well. Then Wriddhiman Saha, the batting suddenly looks very nice. The batting is good in any case, Rashid Khan alone was good enough for everyone in the last match. He is that kind of a player."

The Gujarat Titans were reduced to 55/5 and then 103/8 while chasing a 219-run target in their last game against the Mumbai Indians. Rashid Khan smoked an unbeaten 79 off 32 balls but couldn't take his team across the line.

"They are a strange team right now" - Aakash Chopra on the SunRisers Hyderabad heading into the Gujarat Titans clash

The SunRisers Hyderabad lost a game they should have won against the Lucknow Super Giants. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While acknowledging that the Gujarat Titans are the better unit, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the SunRisers Hyderabad are an unpredictable side, explaining:

"On paper, you will say Gujarat have the better team. Hyderabad's story is that they are a strange team right now because they can beat anyone anytime and can lose extremely easy matches as well. They have had that sort of a season."

The reputed commentator concluded by pointing out that the visitors' issues against wrist-spin and Aiden Markram's batting and captaincy are their concerns heading into Monday's game, saying:

"They will get stuck against leg-spin once again. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad will come there and trouble them. In the batting order, Heinrich Klaasen is playing very well but Aiden Markram's batting and captaincy, that's also come under the scanner a little bit."

Markram has aggregated 207 runs in 10 innings at an underwhelming average of 23.00 in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The SRH skipper's decision to give the 16th over to Abhishek Sharma cost his side their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

