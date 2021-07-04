"If KL Rahul is in form, I don't see why Virat Kohli should open in T20 World Cup" - Deep Dasgupta 

Deep Dasgupta believes India haven't gone past KL Rahul as an opening option for the upcoming T20 World Cup, despite Virat Kohli's wish to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

In a Q&A interaction on his YouTube channel on Sunday, the former wicketkeeper-batsman observed that Team India's batting order in the marquee tournament will hinge on KL Rahul's recent form. Dasgupta said that if the Punjab Kings captain is in good touch, there would be no reason for Kohli to open the innings in the T20 World Cup.

"Well, it's possible, and Virat also mentioned during the last series, that he's seriously thinking [about opening with Rohit], he might, or whatever he said. But I don't know whether it's the right way to go about it. A lot will depend on how KL Rahul's form is. If KL Rahul is batting the way he was a year ago then I don't see any reason why Virat should open. Then Rohit and KL can open and Virat can come at three... I won't say Virat and Rohit 'will' open at this point in time, I will say that option is still open," said Deep Dasgupta.

KL Rahul was dropped midway through India's T20I series after a string of low scores against England in February. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opened for the first time in international cricket in the fifth and final T20I, putting up a rollicking 94-run stand which won India the game and the series.

After the match, Kohli said he would 'definitely like to partner' Rohit Sharma in the future because it fills the rest of the team with 'a lot more confidence' when the duo is at the crease. However, the captain later clarified that that could change going into the T20 World Cup.

KL Rahul once again staked his claim in the IPL

Just when things were looking bleak for KL Rahul in T20Is, the talented opening batsman ran into form in the first half of IPL 2021. He amassed over 330 runs in just seven innings, doing so at a stunning average of 66.20, while striking at 136.21. His exploits included four half-centuries and a top score of 91.

It goes without saying that the second half of the league, slated to begin just before the T20 World Cup, could decide the fate of KL Rahul's career in the shortest format of the game.

