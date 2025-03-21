"If this is the last year, you want to bid him goodbye with a trophy" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunities for CSK players in IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Ruturaj Gaikwad as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player with the greatest opportunity in IPL 2025. He noted that Gaikwad has a chance to lead the franchise to a record sixth title in what could potentially be MS Dhoni's last season as a player.

CSK appointed Gaikwad as their skipper last season. He was retained for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, alongside Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (₹13 crore), Shivam Dube (₹12 crore) and Dhoni (₹4 crore), and will continue to lead the franchise this season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that IPL 2025 presents Gaikwad with an opportunity to potentially help Dhoni end his playing career on a winning note.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has got the opportunity to lead an incredible franchise. Although he gets acceptance, everyone gave him love when Dhoni gave the captaincy to him with his own hands, he has to carry the legacy forward. So that pressure will definitely be there. They are okay with it even though the first season might not have been good and you didn't qualify," he said (8:40).

"However, if a franchise like Chennai remains non-performing continuously, doesn't reach the finals or lifts the trophy, then there will be pressure. We don't know how many more years Dhoni would play. This might be the last year. If this is the last year, you want to bid him goodbye with a trophy. So it could be a massive opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad," Chopra added.

The Chennai Super Kings failed to reach the IPL 2024 playoffs. Although CSK, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) garnered 14 points apiece last season, RCB pipped the other three teams to the final knockout berth on net run rate.

"The lesser-known Indian names" - Aakash Chopra on the other CSK players with opportunities in IPL 2025

Rahul Tripathi was one of the players acquired by CSK at the IPL 2025 auction. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that some of the Chennai Super Kings' new signings like Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar would have the opportunity to prove their potential in IPL 2025.

"Then the lesser-known Indian names - Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar. When it seems like players are not getting chances anywhere or are not doing well, things have worked out after coming to this franchise many times," he said (9:35).

The analyst highlighted that the Chennai-based franchise gives proper chances to its players and knows how to extract the best from them.

"I feel whoever goes to that franchise, it's a huge opportunity because they will be given chances properly. They will prepared properly and given confidence. They create players. Whatever the best is possible, they try and extract that from people and take them along with love," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra cited Shivam Dube as an example of a player who impressed for CSK after underwhelming seasons with RCB and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He pointed out that the all-rounder disclosed that the confidence shown in him by MS Dhoni and the management helped him give his best.

