"If he doesn't limp around, the tournament isn't complete" - Former CSK batter's sly dig at Deepak Chahar ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa took a sly dig at his former franchise teammate Deepak Chahar ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator clash. The Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer was a doubt for the clash after sustaining an injury during the league stage clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur.

He bowled three overs against PBKS, conceding 28 runs without a wicket. He clutched his hamstring while bowling his first over, right after delivering his second delivery itself. The right-arm pacer was even seen limping at the airport while travelling for the contest, which made his presence in the playing XI, a serious doubt.

He had heavy taping around his thigh, making it another entry into his long list of injuries in recent injuries.

Uthappa remarked on-air right before the toss in Mullanpur that MI might consider a change to their bowling unit only if the injury is too severe, as Chahar limping around is considered normal, given his affinity to niggles.

"The Indian contingent is doing so well, and they would not have made any changes, but if Deepak is limping, they might. Eh, Deepak is fine, he lives around like that. If he doesn't limp around, the tournament is not complete for him," Uthappa said on Jio Hotstar.

The former wicket-keeper also mentioned on air that, given that MI were forced to omit the pace bowler from the playing XI, Chahar's injury might be more than just a limp. The extent of the injury and his availability for the rest of the playoffs, if MI qualify, is yet to be disclosed.

MI's playing XI does not include Deepak Chahar as English pacer Richard Gleeson makes his debut to complement Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah in the pace bowling attack. They also have Hardik Pandya and Raj Angad Bawa as pace bowling options, and can also bring in Ashwani Kumar as an impact player if needed in the second innings when MI step out to bowl.

Deepak Chahar has taken 11 wickets in IPL 2025 league stage

The right-arm pacer was part of all the matches MI played in the league stage of IPL 2025. In those 14 matches, he took 11 wickets at an average of 34.18 and an economy rate of 9.17.

MI had roped in the bowler for a massive sum of INR 9.25 crore after losing out on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

