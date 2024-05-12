"If they lose, it could be tata bye-bye for them" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's IPL 2024 clash vs RR

Aakash Chopra reckons the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have to bid goodbye to their IPL 2024 playoff qualification hopes if they lose to the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two sides will face off at Chepauk in Chennai in the first game on Sunday, May 12.

With 12 points from as many games, CSK are placed fourth on the points table. They are ahead of the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) only based on net run rate.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that a loss against RR might spell trouble for CSK. He questioned the Chennai-based franchise's stubbornness to stick with the underperforming Ajinkya Rahane.

"One team could qualify and the other team, if they lose, it could be tata bye-bye for them. Chennai have more problems than things going right for them this season. A little stubbornness has been seen. This franchise is known for and is also successful because when they invest in a player, they don't drop him even if the world asks them to do so," he said (5:45).

"In the end, that guy comes and smashes. We have seen that many times. However, you need to keep in mind when the water goes above the head. Will they still play Ajinkya Rahane? I am very curious to see. You played him in the last match, then made him open as well, and because of that, your captain went to No. 3," the former India opener added.

Chopra added that Rachin Ravindra's selection as one of their overseas players further compromised CSK's already weak bowling in their previous game.

"Secondly, you played Rachin (Ravindra). He also has to open. However, when you play Rachin, you are unable to play Maheesh Theekshana. So suddenly your bowling, which was already thin, becomes wafer-thin and you had to pay for that. The mistakes Chennai have made this year, we rarely see them. I am slightly surprised by these tactical errors," he observed.

Chopra noted that a spin-friendly pitch might be on offer on Sunday, considering it's a day game and is likely to be extremely hot. He reckons Maheesh Theekshana might be seen playing in place of either Rachin Ravindra or Mitchell Santner.

"You can't look beyond Ruturaj Gaikwad" - Aakash Chopra on the CSK players in focus

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Ruturaj Gaikwad as the first Chennai Super Kings player in focus in Sunday's game.

"You can't look beyond Ruturaj Gaikwad. He got out for zero in the last match. The law of averages also catches up with you in the end. He had played three or four consecutive good knocks. He will have to score runs now. If he does well, things will be good," he said (7:55).

The reputed commentator picked Shivam Dube as the second CSK batter to watch out for.

"The second player is Shivam Dube. He was looking good in the last match and you will expect him to do well in this match as well. He used to play for the Rajasthan Royals. They used to give fewer chances to Shivam and more to Riyan (Parag) and it became a point of discussion as well," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra chose Ravindra Jadeja as a crucial bowler for the hosts.

"Since it's a day game, Ravindra Jadeja becomes your absolute key player. Left-arm spin, batting. When it starts turning here, especially in a day game, Ravindra Jadeja is a beast. There aren't too many left-handers in the opposition - Yashasvi (Jaiswal) and Shimron (Hetmyer), if he plays. These three players can make or break the game for Chennai," he reasoned.

Jadeja has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.62 in 12 innings in IPL 2024. He went wicketless and conceded 29 runs in two overs in CSK's previous game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and will want to perform better against RR.

