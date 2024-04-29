"If you make him sit on the bench, you will do a grave injustice" - Aakash Chopra on Shivam Dube's place in India's T20 World Cup playing XI

Aakash Chopra reckons Shivam Dube should be a certain pick in India's playing XI in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Dube smashed an unbeaten 39 off 20 deliveries as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) a 213-run target in Chennai on Sunday, April 28. The hosts then bundled Pat Cummins and company out for 134 to complete a comprehensive 78-run and climb into third position on the points table.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra claimed that Shivam Dube has virtually forced the Indian think-tank to include him in the playing XI in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"The way the kid is playing, he is absolutely scintillating and sensational. I am saying that you shouldn't only send him but play him in the XI. The discussion is not about his T20 selection. In my opinion, you are compelled to play him in the XI," he said (14:15).

"No captain, team management or selector can ignore him because if you ignore him, there is no player in India at the moment who hits better than him. If you make him sit on the bench, you will do a grave injustice," the former India opener added.

Dube smoked a solitary four and four sixes during his unbeaten 39-run knock. He added 74 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (98 off 54) for the third wicket to ensure that CSK crossed the 200-run mark.

"Now he is hitting pulls and sixes over extra cover" - Mohammad Kaif on Shivam Dube having worked on his weaknesses

Shivam Dube has shown an improved game against the short ball. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Mohammad Kaif praised Shivam Dube for working on his shortcomings.

"Every batter has a weakness. His weakness was against the bouncer or you could have trapped him by bowling wider lines. However, he has consistently become better. Now he is hitting pulls and sixes over extra cover. His game down the ground is fantastic. The bowlers also bowl in that area, that they shouldn't give room and should keep it within the stumps," he said.

The former India player also feels the Men in Blue will need the destructive batter's services in the T20 World Cup.

"He hit low full tosses for sixes. It is very difficult to do that. Batters even get out to low full tosses at times but he has the power, uses the long handle, doesn't move his feet much, and attacks the ball with full power and targets the sight screen. Don't bowl him spin at all. It's good news for CSK and when India will go to play the World Cup, you will need such a player," Kaif elaborated.

Dube has smashed 350 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 172.41 in nine innings in IPL 2024. Only CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (447) has scored more runs for the franchise this season.

