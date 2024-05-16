"If both openers do well, this team does decently" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Aakash Chopra has noted that the Gujarat Titans' (GT) prospects revolve around their openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. GT will face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2024 clash in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16.

With 11 points from 13 games, the Titans are eighth on the points table. The IPL 2022 champions are out of contention for a playoff berth and will hope to end their campaign with a win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the Gujarat Titans have had a disappointing run in IPL 2024 and picked Gill and Sudharsan's performances as one of their positives.

"The Gujarat Titans won one year, reached the final the second year, and have been left a little below this year. However, there are a few good things. In the last match, which happened, both openers scored centuries. So cut, copy, paste. These two players are this team's life and will remain so," he said (5:45).

"If both openers do well, this team does decently. They reach a decent total. If David Miller hits in the end, it works out a little. Matthew Wade might get to bat a little. In bowling, Rashid Khan along with Noor Ahmad are bowlers who can trouble the opposing team because at times they are unable to do anything against spin," the former India opener added.

Chopra claimed that the Gujarat Titans' seam bowling is struggling. He noted that while Mohit Sharma has been among the wickets, he has been very expensive, and that the plenty of other options tried haven't worked out.

"One is Shubman Gill" - Aakash Chopra on the players the Gujarat Titans should look to retain

Shubman Gill has amassed 426 runs at a strike rate of 147.40 in 12 innings in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' potential retentions ahead of next season's auction, Aakash Chopra opined that Shubman Gill should be the first player to be retained.

"If they have to retain players, who all will they retain? Hypothetically, let's assume they can retain four players, and you get a few RTMs. In that four, one is Shubman Gill. I feel he should be retained," he said (6:05).

The renowned commentator named Sai Sudharsan and Rashid Khan as two other players the Titans should keep with them.

"The second player, I am thinking they should definitely keep Sai Sudharsan along with them. The third player, I am saying Rashid Khan. He has to be retained for sure. They actually don't have a fourth player," Chopra observed.

Chopra added that the Ahmedabad-based franchise might have to keep Mohammed Shami's age in mind while taking a call on his retention.

"They might think about Noor Ahmad, but David Miller - no. Noor Ahmad - 50-50. Mohammed Shami could be there. However, they will have to keep one thing in mind. It will be a three-year retention. Shami is 35. So fast bowler - 38, that's one big question, or else you will definitely want to retain him," he stated.

Shami was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an ankle injury. The 33-year-old was the Purple Cap winner in the Titans' run to the final last season.