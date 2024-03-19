"If you score runs here, you have just thrown your hat in the ring" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for PBKS' Jitesh Sharma in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons IPL 2024 will present a great opportunity for Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma to stake a claim for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Jitesh will likely compete with the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper-batter's position in the Men in Blue's squad for the global event. The PBKS gloveman smashed 309 runs at an excellent strike rate of 156.06 in 14 innings in IPL 2023 and will want to perform even better this year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the opportunities for some of the Punjab Kings players in IPL 2024. As for Jitesh, he said (10:40):

"Jitesh Sharma - as we had talked about Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel, it's true for Jitesh as well. You were kept in the Indian T20 team and you bat at the position where a keeper is going to play. You were played in the XI because you have that game, you play the finisher's role."

"So this is your opportunity, my friend. If you score runs here, you have just thrown your hat in the ring, that you have used him previously as well and he performed decently too, and now that he has played a very good IPL, he should be taken to the West Indies and America," the former India opener added.

Jitesh has managed only 100 runs at a paltry average of 14.28 in seven T20I innings. He will need to have an exceptional run in the upcoming edition of the IPL to pip the other contenders to a T20 World Cup berth as his relative international inexperience might also go against him.

Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for PBKS seamer Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh had mixed returns for PBKS in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra named Arshdeep Singh as another PBKS player with a great opportunity in IPL 2024.

"Arshdeep's first half of the last season was very good but I don't know what happened after that. He was picking up wickets with the new ball. He was No. 1 in the Purple Cap list when he picked up four wickets against Mumbai. After that, they stopped giving him the new ball," he noted (10:00).

"So you have the opportunity to use Arshdeep properly this time. He should pick up wickets and although his place seems confirmed for the T20 World Cup, you want to keep doing well," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra feels IPL 2024 also presents an opportunity for Harshal Patel, claiming the right-arm seamer brings a lot of value. He added that Rahul Chahar too will want to make the most of his chances this year, considering that there is a likelihood of a mega auction before the next season of the prestigious league.

