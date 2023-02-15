"If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine" - Shikhar Dhawan opens up on getting dropped from Indian team

Shikhar Dhawan recently opened up on his absence from India's ODI side, saying that with his experience, he has learned to cope with all of the ups and downs of life.

The left-handed batter also remarked that he doesn't mind if another player does better than him and replaces him in the team.

He stressed that he is content with what he has achieved over the years. While the southpaw seemed hopeful of a potential return to the national side, he mentioned that it won't affect him much even if he doesn't get a chance to make a comeback.

Speaking to PTI, Dhawan said:

"They (ups and downs) are part of life. With time, with experience you learn how to handle them with ease. I find lot of strength in them. I did my best. If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine. That is why that person is there and I am not there.

"Iam very happy and content wherever I am. I make sure my process goes on strong. Of course, there is always a chance of me coming back to the side. If it comes it is good, if it doesn’t come that is also good. I have achieved a lot and I am happy with that. Whatever has to come will come. I don’t get desperate about it."

Notably, Dhawan was last seen in action during the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December 2022, where he finished with 18 runs from three outings. He lost his place in India's 50-over team following the rubber.

The seasoned campaigner seems to have fallen down the pecking order following the rise of young opening batters like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. However, a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) season could put him back in the reckoning.

"My IPL preparation is going on well" - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the captain of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the upcoming IPL 2023. He mentioned that he has started his preparations for the cash-rich league.

He was recently seen training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for 10 days. The 37-year-old stated that he is set to join PBKS's pre-season camp on February 24.

Shedding light on his IPL preparations, he said:

"My IPL preparation is going on well. I was in Bangalore for 10 days. The focus was on fitness. With the IPL coming up, I will join the camp in Mohali from February 24 and then we regroup again later on and get going. I am in a very good state of mind and looking forward to leading from the front."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



He becomes the 14th captain of the Punjab franchise in IPL history.



#PBKS #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the new captain of the Punjab Kings for IPL 2023.He becomes the 14th captain of the Punjab franchise in IPL history. Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the new captain of the Punjab Kings for IPL 2023. He becomes the 14th captain of the Punjab franchise in IPL history. #PBKS #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/3XaizB5QZP

Dhawan has been a top performer in the cash-rich league for several years. He was the top run-getter for PBKS in the previous edition, aggregating 460 runs in 14 matches at an average of 38.33.

