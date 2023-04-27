"If spinners come to the fore, the scale will tilt towards Chennai" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's IPL 2023 clash vs Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra feels the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinners will be as effective as their Rajasthan Royals (RR) counterparts if their IPL 2023 clash is played on a spin-friendly track.

The two sides will lock horns in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27. MS Dhoni and Co. will be hoping to exact revenge for their three-run loss against the same opponents in their own backyard earlier in the tournament.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that both sides' openers are expected to dominate the powerplay overs. He feels the CSK spinners will rule the roost thereafter if the pitch affords turn, stating:

"There are extremely bright chances of runs being scored in the first 10 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are in class form, and Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also in good form."

The former Indian opener added:

"The powerplay should go well but batting will get difficult after that. If spinners come to the fore, the scale will tilt towards Chennai as well because they have Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja."

Chopra pointed out that CSK have a well-rounded bowling attack, elaborating:

"They also have Matheesha Pathirana, who bowls after the 10th over and bowls some off-spin as well with a slingy action, and Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh with the new ball. The bowling is looking very good."

Tushar Deshpande, with 12 scalps, is the Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023 thus far. Ravindra Jadeja (10) and Moeen Ali (7) have also played their roles with the ball to help their team sit atop the IPL 2023 points table.

"See my revenge if you reject my love" - Aakash Chopra on what Rahane and Dube might be saying heading into CSK's clash vs RR

Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube have been in scintillating form in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about CSK's batting, Aakash Chopra reckons Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube might be keen to prove their worth to their former franchise, saying:

"Their batting - we spoke about the two openers. Rahane and Dube are in any case saying - 'See my revenge if you reject my love'. That is going to happen again because both Rahane and Dube used to play from this franchise only and are no longer a part of them. I feel Jaddu will once again do well."

Rahane has smashed 209 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 199.04 in his five innings in IPL 2023 thus far. Dube has amassed 184 runs at an excellent strike rate of 157.26 in his six hits in the middle.

Poll : Will either Ajinkya Rahane or Shivam Dube score a half-century vs the Rajasthan Royals? Yes No 0 votes