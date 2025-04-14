"If you take Bumrah down, that means you are back" - Aakash Chopra lauds Karun Nair's knock in DC's IPL 2025 loss vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Karun Nair for his impressive comeback to big-stage cricket in the Delhi Capitals' (DC) IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He noted that the Vidarbha batter is back at the elite level, considering the way he took Jasprit Bumrah to the cleaners.

MI set DC a 206-run target in Match 29 of IPL 2025 in Delhi on Sunday, April 13. Although Nair smashed 89 runs off 40 deliveries in the chase, the home team were bowled out for 193, losing the game by 12 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Nair for making a fantastic comeback after being in the wilderness for some time.

"Karun Nair is back. If you take Bumrah down, that means you are back. Nothing can be better than that. Mumbai won, but the biggest story is Karun Nair. He had tweeted in 2022 - 'Dear cricket, give me one more chance.' You don't get a second chance just like that. However, cricket said it would test him but eventually give him something," he said (1:50).

Chopra noted that the former Karnataka player worked his way back into reckoning with his stellar performances for Vidarbha this season.

"He got dropped by Karnataka and had almost left cricket. However, he shifted to Vidarbha. He didn't score runs in the first year, but this year, he scored nine centuries across three formats. He won the Ranji Trophy, won matches for his team, and then returned to the IPL after three years," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Nair was slightly fortunate to get a place in DC's playing combination and a chance to bat at No. 3.

"He got a chance to play for the first time in the fifth match. He got the chance to come as an 'Impact Player' since Faf (du Plessis) had gotten injured, and Sameer Rizvi hadn't scored runs. So they tried Nair. (KL) Rahul also could have come to bat at that number, but he didn't," Chopra explained.

Karun Nair came in as an 'Impact Sub' for Mukesh Kumar in DC's IPL 2025 clash against MI and faced the second delivery in the chase as Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed off the first ball. He smashed two sixes and three fours off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling during his 119-run second-wicket partnership with Abishek Porel (33 off 25).

"He scored runs with proper cricketing shots" - Aakash Chopra on Karun Nair's strokeplay in DC's IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Karun Nair struck 12 fours and five sixes during his 89-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Karun Nair scored his runs primarily with authentic cricketing shots.

"Firstly, he scored runs on the off side. A player whose timing, technique, and placement are good scores runs on the off side. It means he scored runs with proper cricketing shots. He is the same guy who scored a triple hundred in a Test match but didn't get too many opportunities after that," he said.

The analyst opined that the Test triple centurion would be a part of India's squad for the England tour after IPL 2025.

"Only two Indians have scored a triple hundred. Viru (Virender Sehwag) has two to his name, and he (Nair) has scored one. Karun Nair's comeback is the story of belief. He has an IPL contract and has scored runs. I am saying he will also go to England and play Test cricket as well," Chopra observed.

Karun Nair has scored 374 runs at an average of 62.33 in seven Test innings. It includes an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai in December 2016.

