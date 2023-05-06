"If you have to take revenge, do it like this" - Irfan Pathan on Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 win vs Rajasthan Royals

Irfan Pathan has pointed out that the Gujarat Titans' (GT) annihilation of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2023 clash on Friday, May 5, in Jaipur was how revenge ought to be taken.

The Titans first bowled out the Royals for 118 after Sanju Samson opted to bat first. The defending champions then chased down the target with nine wickets and 37 deliveries to spare to avenge their loss in the reverse fixture at home earlier this season.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on the Titans continuing the sequence of teams taking revenge for their loss against the same opposition earlier in the tournament. He responded:

"What a revenge they took - it was resounding. If you have to take revenge, do it like this, that you defeat them by nine wickets. It was seen today. When Yashasvi Jaiswal got run out, the game was virtually over because he was the only batter who was driving the game."

The former Indian all-rounder highlighted why Rashid Khan too would have come into the game with a revengeful attitude, explaining:

"After that also, they didn't give Rajasthan any chance (to come back into the game). Rashid Khan also took revenge because he was hit a lot in the last match. He came with a feeling of revenge, he conceded 45-46 runs in the last match between the two teams. So he didn't leave them today."

Pathan also praised Noor Ahmad for being a perfect ally to his fellow Afghanistan wrist-spinner, elaborating:

"Noor Ahmad also bowled splendidly. There is one thing for sure - in the eight overs of spin they will bowl, most of the bowling will be on the stumps, you will see batters getting lbw and bowled, you will see their mystery and it will be very difficult to pick them."

Rashid conceded 46 runs in his four-over spell in the Gujarat Titans' home game against the Rajasthan Royals. He finished with figures of 3/14 in four overs on Friday, with Noor also scalping two wickets in the three overs he bowled.

"We saw an extremely convincing performance from the Gujarat Titans" - Irfan Pathan

Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out put the Rajasthan Royals on the back foot. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan added that the Gujarat Titans were on their toes while fielding as well, observing:

"Then bowlers like Mohammad Shami will finish the job. Today in fielding also, you saw not one but two run-outs. So overall we saw an extremely convincing performance from the Gujarat Titans on the field."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by pointing out that Hardik Pandya and Co. would have also been hurt after their last loss to the Delhi Capitals, stating:

"I feel they were slightly hurt. Captain Hardik Pandya was also hurt because of the way they lost the last match as a batting unit, and it was seen here that they were playing with a grudge. They didn't want to just win but to show their dominance."

GT failed to chase a 131-run target at home in their last game against the Capitals. Hardik, who scored 59 not out off 53 deliveries in that match, smoked an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls against the Royals.

