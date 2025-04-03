"If you have taken a Ferrari, send it quickly to the race track" - Aakash Chopra questions KKR's batting order ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) about the batting order they have employed in IPL 2025. He wondered whether the franchise bought Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping ₹23.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction to bat him at No. 5.

KKR will square off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 15 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3. The defending champions have endured a disappointing start to their campaign this season, losing two of their first three games and occupying the last spot on the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that KKR need to change their batting order and use Venkatesh more effectively.

"When I look at it from Kolkata's perspective, I feel they should correct their batting order. The batting order needs to be sorted out because I am unable to understand their batting order. You have Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine - that's okay. However, (Ajinkya) Rahane comes at No. 3 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi at No. 4," Chopra said (13:00).

"Did you give so much money to Venkatesh Iyer to bat at No. 5? He is a No. 3 batter. If possible, you could even open with him. However, you are sending him at No. 5. It means you have taken a Ferrari but are saying you would drive it in Chandni Chowk or Crawford Market. If you have taken a Ferrari, send it quickly to the race track," he added.

The former KKR player highlighted that the franchise's big hitters are batting too low, with Manish Pandey's inclusion as an Impact Player in their previous game compounding the problem.

"If Venkatesh Iyer goes to No. 5, then Rinku Singh at No. 6, Andre Russell at No. 7, and Ramandeep Singh at No. 8. You brought in Manish Pandey that day (against the Mumbai Indians), so Ramandeep at No. 9. I don't get that," Chopra observed.

The Kolkata Knight Riders sent Manish Pandey ahead of Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh after they were reduced to 45/5 in their IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on March 31. However, the move did not yield the desired results as the visitors were bowled out for 116 and lost the game by eight wickets.

"You can actually leave Angkrish Raghuvanshi out" - Aakash Chopra suggests a change in KKR's batting lineup for IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (26 off 16) top-scored for KKR in their IPL 2025 clash against MI. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra urged the Kolkata Knight Riders to leave Angkrish Raghuvanshi out of their starting XI even while batting first and to use either the youngster or Manish Pandey only if required.

"The responsibilities will have to be changed a little. I feel you can actually leave Angkrish Raghuvanshi out, that you will use him only if you need him. Otherwise, you will let him go. It's okay. You don't need that much batting. You can have Ramandeep at No. 7, and if it's still required after that, you can bring in Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Manish Pandey, whoever you wish," he said (13:50).

Aakash Chopra opined that KKR would want a spin-friendly track at the Eden Gardens for their IPL 2025 clash against SRH. However, he noted that they are unlikely to get such a surface as the curator has refused to entertain their requests.

