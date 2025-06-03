“If Virat Kohli doesn’t get out in the first 10 overs” - Yograj Singh’s massive claim on RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Former Indian cricketer and Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, believes Virat Kohli's batting will hold the key in the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The 36-year-old has been in sensational form throughout the season, scoring 614 runs in 14 outings at an average of 55.81 and a strike rate of 146.53.

Kohli's impact on RCB wins has been staggering in the ongoing season, with the side winning all eight games in which the champion batter has scored a half-century. The two teams won on each other's home ground in the league stage, but RCB hold the edge coming into the final after their commanding eight-wicket win over PBKS in Qualifier 1.

Talking about the IPL 2025 final in an interview with ANI, Yograj said (via NDTV):

"If Punjab doesn't get Virat out, then they are in trouble. If he doesn't get out, then he can chase 250 or 300. I believe Punjab can win. The game is done if Virat doesn't get out in the first 10 overs. My senses say Punjab will win."

Both teams are seeking to clinch their maiden IPL title despite being part of the league since its inception in 2008. While PBKS finished on top of the points table after the league stage with 19 points, RCB were second with the same points but a slightly lower net run rate.

"The game will be between Punjab's captain and Virat Kohli" - Yograj Singh

Yograj Singh believes the IPL 2025 final could be a straight shootout between Virat Kohli and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer. Iyer has also been in sparkling form this season, scoring 603 runs at an average of 54.81 and a strike rate of 175.80 in 16 matches.

The right-hander is coming off arguably the tournament's best knock, scoring an unbeaten 87 off 41 deliveries to help PBKS chase down 204 against MI in Qualifier 2.

"Punjab has a wonderful captain. He is an amazing player. The game will be between Punjab's captain and Virat Kohli. If RCB has Virat, Punjab has Shreyas Iyer. Punjab should win. If Virat can win RCB a game from any position, Shreyas can do it as well," said Yograj (via aforementioned source).

While Kohli is searching for his maiden IPL title, Iyer is coming off a title run with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as captain last year. The latter is looking to become only the third captain after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to lead his side to back-to-back IPL titles.

