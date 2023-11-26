"Imagine Shah Rukh Khan buying Shahrukh Khan" - Fans react as Punjab Kings reveal release list ahead of IPL 2024 auction

In a surprise move, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) released Shahrukh Khan ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19.

The right-handed batter was released alongside five other players by the Punjab-based franchise. Shahrukh was previously retained by PBKS for INR 9 crore last season.

He scored 156 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 165.96 in 2023. Overall, he amassed 426 runs in 33 matches for the franchise.

The 28-year-old also managed just 63 runs in five games of the 2023/24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The part-time spinner also picked up one wicket. In the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League, he scored 133 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 190.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Shahrukh’s axe from PBKS. One user wrote:

"Imagine Shah Rukh Khan buying Shahrukh Khan."

Overall, Shahrukh has amassed 928 runs in 70 T20 innings at a strike rate of 133.52. He is a finisher with the ability to hit boundaries at will. The Chennai-born cricketer will be one of the players to watch out for at the upcoming IPL 2024 auction.

In the 2022 auction, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders bid for Shahrukh. CSK bid until INR 8.75 crore before PBKS placed the final bet at INR 9 crore. KKR bowed out of the bidding race at INR 2.2 crore.

Punjab Kings released list ft. Shahrukh Khan

Shikha Dhawan-led Punjab Kings retained 19 players from their pool of 24 players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The Punjab-base franchise have INR 24.1 crore purse to fill their remaining slots.

PBKS retained players list: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Shivam Singh, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, and Nathan Ellis.

PBKS released players list: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Dhanda, Raj Angad Bawa, and Shahrukh Khan.