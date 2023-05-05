"Important for me to stay true to myself" - Jos Buttler on his inconsistent IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler acknowledged the lack of runs off his bat in IPL 2023 but wants to stick to the process that helped him gain success last year. He also highlighted the importance of staying true to himself.

Buttler, who was the Orange Cap holder last year, hasn't had quite the impact in the current season. Although the keeper-batter has made three fifties, he hasn't scored one in the last five innings and has registered two ducks in those.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of facing the Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 5, the Lancashire cricketer stated that the business end of the tournament is an exciting time and understands the need for runs off his bat. He said:

"It is a crucial time in the tournament and that's very exciting. This is the best way to look at it. Whether runs are coming or not, it's important to stick to what I know and believe in, and play my brand of cricket. I started the tournament doing that pretty well, but haven't scored as many runs as I would have liked to score of late. But it is important for me to stay true to myself."

The 32-year-old Englishman mustered a staggering 863 runs in 17 matches last year with four fifties and as many centuries last year. It was the second-highest number of runs in a single IPL edition.

"He has an insatiable appetite to learn" - Jos Buttler on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Opening up on his bond with fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler suggested that he can learn a lot from the youngster and predicted a bright future for the left-hander. He added:

"I share a nice relationship with Yashasvi and he has an insatiable appetite to learn. And it is not always that young guys learn from the older ones. Even the older guys can watch the youngsters and learn from them. The shots he possesses are fantastic and he plays with fantasy. If he continues to do well, it will serve him well."

One of the finest hundreds you will see, 124 when the next best is extras with 25. Great temperament, Yashasvi Jaiswal is bawaal.

Jaiswal, who has amassed 428 runs this season, scored his maiden IPL hundred in the previous outing against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. However, it came in a losing cause as Tim David's three sixes scripted a famous victory for the hosts.

