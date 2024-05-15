"In the the mould of AB de Villiers" - Ambati Rayudu impressed by Tristan Stubbs' striking abilities in IPL 2024

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu has made a massive statement on Tristan Stubbs following his exploits in IPL 2024 for the Delhi Capitals (DC). Rayudu reckons that the youngster is a clone of AB de Villiers and has the potential to become as good as the former South African skipper.

Stubbs, acquired by the Capitals for his base price of ₹50 lakh, has proved to be a death-overs enforcer for the franchise. He has maintained an astonishing strike rate of 190.91 in 14 matches by hammering 378 runs this season.

Speaking to Star Sports after his contribution against the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, May 14, Rayudu observed that Stubbs is excellent at picking every length.

"Tristan Stubbs is an all-round package. He has bowled a beautiful over and the way he has been striking the ball this season -- he hits every length, right from the short ball to a fuller ball. He is also very good against slower ones. I feel he has tremendous talent. He is one of those South Africans in the mould of AB de Villiers. I think he has long way to get there. But, he looks really good to become as good as AB de Villiers," the 38-year-old elaborated.

The South African youngster was part of the Mumbai Indians in the last two seasons but played only four matches with little or no impact.

Tristan Stubbs' explosive knock helps Delhi Capitals stay alive in IPL 2024

Tristan Stubbs (R) receives an award. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old provided the much-required impetus in the death overs to propel the Capitals to 208 in 20 overs against the Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Stubbs stayed unbeaten on 57, while Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, and Rishabh Pant also made good contributions.

In reply, the Super Giants could not recover from their top-order collapse and found the going tough. Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan struck brisk half-centuries, but the hosts eventually prevailed by 19 runs.