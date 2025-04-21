“In Pakistan, people would have said, ‘throw him out’” - Former cricketer’s brutal attack on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after impressive IPL 2025 debut

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali believes Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would have been lambasted in his country if he got out attempting a six off his first delivery. Basit's remarks came after the 14-year-old smashed a first-ball six on his IPL debut in RR's previous IPL 2025 encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
RR acquired Sooryavanshi for ₹1.1 crores during the IPL 2025 auction. He became the youngest player to feature in the IPL with his debut against LSG. The teenage sensation opened the batting for RR, with skipper Sanju Samson out with an injury.
Displaying no fear of the moment, Sooryavanshi smashed Shardul Thakur over extra cover for a maximum off his first delivery in the IPL.
Talking about the same on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali said (Via Hindustan Times):
"The 14-year-old kid, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The way he smashed that first ball for six, it's a huge deal. Imagine what would have happened had he gotten out trying to hit the first ball for six? What would people have said. In Pakistan, people would have said, throw him out. But this is how confidence is given, which later pays off."
He continued:
"Look at Abhishek Sharma. Look at Tilak Varma. Look at Jaiswal, Gill. They became big players after being given that confidence, that license to express themselves. And if they play with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, of course, they will become great players."
Sooryavanshi displayed incredible skill throughout his stay at the crease, finishing on 34 from 20 deliveries. Unfortunately, his batting heroics could not help RR avoid a heartbreaking two-run defeat to LSG.
"When I call it No. 1, my Pakistan brothers feel bad" - Basit Ali on the IPL
Basit Ali believes the incredible pool of young talent that the IPL offers makes it the No.1 T20 league around the globe. Sooryavanshi aside, the former Pakistan cricketer praised other up-and-coming youngsters like Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, and Ashwani Kumar, among others.
"The class of IPL – when I call it No. 1, my Pakistan brothers feel bad. But all they do is waste their hands and time. Look at the immense pool of talent, this season alone. Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Abdul Samad, Ashwani Kumar. I want to see Mayank Yadav in particular. I am eagerly waiting for him to be match fit. I really want to see his bowling," said Basit Ali (Via aforementioned source).
Meanwhile, the 2025 IPL season is just past the halfway stage, with the completion of 38 out of the 70 league matches. The Gujarat Titans (GT) occupy the top spot on the points table with five wins in seven games, while the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sit at the bottom with only two wins in eight matches.
