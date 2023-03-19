[In Picture] Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey for IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) have unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The franchise took to Twitter on Sunday to share a post featuring David Warner, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw wearing the new jersey. The blue and red-colored jersey showed a roaring tiger on the front.

DC captioned the post:

“Mood after looking at our #IPL2023 threads #YehHaiNayiDilli ki Nayi Jersey @davidwarner31 @akshar2026 @PrithviShaw."

Significance of the colors and the Tiger in DC's new IPL jersey:

While Red signifies a fresh, fierce beginning, Blue stands for liveliness, energy and youth resembling the Capitals' philosophy.

Meanwhile, the DC Tiger shows a fearless attitude and courageous approach in the face of every challenge ahead.

DC will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1. The franchise finished fifth with seven wins in 14 games in the last edition of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals appoint David Warner as their IPL 2023 captain

Delhi Capitals have announced David Warner as their IPL 2023 captain in the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

For the uninitiated, Warner is the joint fifth-most successful skipper in the IPL, having won 35 out of 69 games as a captain (32 losses and two ties). He led DC in two matches during his previous stint with the franchise from 2009 to 2013.

The southpaw was then bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2014, and led the side to their maiden IPL trophy in 2016. The 36-year-old will now look to guide DC to their maiden IPL title.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel will serve as Warner's deputy in IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023

Players bought: Ishant Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Phil Salt (INR 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (INR 5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 2.4 crore), Rilee Rossouw (INR 4.60 crore).

Players retained: Rishabh Pant (absent), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.

Poll : 0 votes