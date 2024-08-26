[In Pictures] "Blessings from my family to yours" - Dinesh Karthik celebrates Janmashtami

Veteran Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik celebrated the auspicious festival of Janmashtami with his family. The festival was celebrated across India on Monday, August 26 to celebrate the 5251st year of Lord Krishna's birth.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Karthik shared multiple pictures to give a glimpse of his Janmashtami celebration. He was joined by his wife Dipika Pallikal and their twin boys. The cricket star's parents were also part of the festivities.

Karthik captioned the post:

"Janmashtami blessings from my family to yours ❤️"

On the cricketing front, Dinesh Karthik plied his trade for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The seasoned campaigner entertained the viewers with his fiery knocks. He chalked up 326 runs from 13 innings at a fantastic strike rate of 187.35.

Karthik announced his retirement from all forms of representative cricket on June 1. The 39-year-old will continue to be part of the RCB camp as he was roped in by the franchise as batting coach and mentor.

Dinesh Karthik to play for Paarl Royals in upcoming SA20

Dinesh Karthik has been signed by the Paarl Royals for the next edition of South Africa's T20 league, the SA20. The keeper-batter is set to become the first Indian player to partake in the tournament.

Sharing his excitement on the signing, Karthik was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz:

"I have so many fond memories of playing in and visiting South Africa, and when this opportunity came about, I couldn't say no because of how special it would be to come back to playing competitive cricket and win this incredible competition with the Royals.

"Even though I didn't have the chance to represent the Royals in the IPL, to me it was always a franchise setup and environment that was very attractive as a player. I am delighted to be joining the Paarl Royals team which oozes a lot of experience, quality and potential. I am certainly looking forward to joining the group and contributing to what should be an exciting season."

It is worth mentioning that during the fag end of his cricketing career, Dinesh Karthik made a name for himself with his commentary and broadcasting gigs.

