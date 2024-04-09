[In Pictures] "From dreaming about this moment to living it, the journey’s been unreal"- Prithvi Shaw gives a glimpse of his new home

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw shared pictures of his new dream house on Instagram on Tuesday, April 9. He is currently with the DC contingent participating in IPL 2024.

Their latest game was against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, which they lost by 29 runs. There is a gap of four days for their next game, as the Capitals will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday.

Prithvi Shaw took to his official Instagram handle this evening and shared a couple of pictures to give fans a glimpse of his new house. He opened up that it was a great feeling to get his own place and shed light on the journey he went through to achieve his dream.

Shaw posted the following and added a caption that read:

"Turning the key to my own place has a special ring to it! 🔑 From dreaming about this moment to living it, the journey’s been unreal. So grateful to have found my own slice of paradise! Let the good times roll! #dreamhome #prithvishaw ❤️🏠."

Prithvi Shaw returned to form in IPL 2024 after missing Delhi Capitals' first two games in the season

Prithvi Shaw endured a lean run of form last year during the IPL and was dropped from the Delhi Capitals playing XI midway through the season. Despite his decent performances in the domestic arena, he failed to get a chance in the first two games of DC in IPL 2024.

When he got a chance in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Shaw made it count with an impactful 43 (27). He then managed to score 10 (7) and 66 (40) against KKR and MI in the next two games, respectively.

Prithvi Shaw will be hoping to cement his place in the DC XI with more such knocks in the coming games.