[In Pictures] Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman have traditional Valaikappu Ceremony and Bangle Ceremony

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his Indian-origin wife Vini Raman had a baby shower event in traditional Indian style yesterday (July 24). Vini shared some photos from the Valaikappu Ceremony and Bangle Ceremony on Instagram last evening.

Glenn Maxwell is one of the most popular overseas cricketers in India. He has received a lot of love from Indian fans whenever he has visited the nation to play the IPL or international cricket.

Maxwell fell in love with an Indian-origin girl named Vini Raman in Australia. They tied the knot last year and are set to welcome their child soon.

Sharing pictures from the baby shower, Vini Raman wrote on Instagram:

"Blessing baby Maxwell the traditional way 🥰💙 #valaikappuceremony #bangleceremony."

The post has gone viral on Instagram, receiving more than 42,000 likes inside 24 hours. Over 250 fans have commented under the post as well.

In the seven photos shared by Vini, the first is a picture of her wearing the bangle. The second is a back-camera photo of Vini smiling, while the third is of a little girl posing with her. The elders of the family can be seen performing the rituals in the fourth picture, and the fifth photo is a selfie of Glenn Maxwell and Vini in traditional Indian clothes.

Vini ended the carousel with a selfie of herself in a black western dress and a gift from the Maxwell family.

Who is Vini Raman? All you need to know about the wife of Glenn Maxwell

2020 Australian Cricket Awards (Image: Getty)

Vini Raman's official Instagram account states that she is a pharmacist. The second line of her Instagram bio reads that she is married to Maxwell, while the third line features flags of India and Australia. She has 196,000 followers on the photo-sharing site.

Vini belongs to a Tamil family living in Australia. She studied in Victoria and is a citizen of Australia. It is believed that Maxwell met Vini for the first time at an event of his BBL team, the Melbourne Stars.