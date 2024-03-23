[In Pictures] Ishant Sharma limps off the field after twisting his ankle during PBKS vs DC match of IPL. 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Ishant Sharma injured his ankle while fielding in their opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Saturday.

In the sixth over of Punjab's run chase, Prabhsimran Singh flicked one towards deep mid-wicket off Mitchell Marsh's bowling. Ishant twisted his right ankle while trying to field the ball and looked in a lot of pain.

The physio ran in to check on Ishant Sharma's injury, and he was eventually taken off the field.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Punjab won the toss and elected to field first. Delhi posted 174/9 total, thanks to Ishan Porel's blistering knock at the back end of the innings.

Porel was drafted in as an Impact Player and he repaid the team management's faith, remaining unbeaten on 32 off just 10 balls. He helped Delhi finish strong, scoring 25 runs off the final over.

Ishant Sharma dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and inflicted Jonny Bairstow's run out before getting injured

Delhi handed the new ball to veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma. He looked rusty at the start of his spell, bowling three wides and conceding a boundary.

However, he made an impressive comeback, giving away just one run from the remaining five balls. Sharma struck on the very first ball of his second over, dismissing the dangerous-looking Shikhar Dhawan for 22.

The PBKS skipper perished while trying to step out of the crease for an attacking shot. He failed to get any connection, and the ball ended up disturbing the timber.

Punjab lost both their openers in the same over as Jonny Bairstow was run out after two deliveries. Prabhsimran Singh was on strike and punched the ball down the track. Ishant got a fingertip to it and the ball went on to hit the stumps. Bairstow was found outside his crease and could not get back in time, losing his wicket in an unfortunate manner.