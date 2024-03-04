[In pictures] Kieron Pollard and wife Jenna Ali pose for pictures in Indian attire at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach Kieron Pollard looked dapper in Indian attire during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The former West Indies captain was seen dressed in a stunning red kurta, while his wife Jenna chose a pink lehnga for Day 2 of the three-day festivities.

Giving fans a glimpse of the 'Mela Rogue', Pollard posted on his official Instagram handle:

"Mela Rouge theme 💥💥💥💥"

It is worth mentioning that Kieron Pollard is very close to the Ambani family, given his long-standing association with the Mumbai Indians franchise. After representing the side for 13 years in the Indian Premier League, the talismanic all-rounder was roped in as their batting coach in 2022.

Pollard has played 211 matches for MI, the most by any player. With 5314 runs, he remains the team's second-highest run-getter in the tournament's history. The seasoned campaigner also has 69 wickets and 103 catches to his name.

While Pollard has retired from the IPL, he continues to feature in other global franchise-based T20 leagues and is also the captain of MI New York in the USA's Major League Cricket (MLC).

Kieron Pollard left PSL 2024 to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Kieron Pollard is plying his trade for the Karachi Kings in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024). He played in the team's first five games of the season.

However, the 36-year-old flew to India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. He missed the team's clash against the Multan Sultans on Sunday, March 3, where Karachi slumped to a 20-run defeat.

Pollard is expected to be available for Karachi's next encounter against the Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, March 6.

It has been an underwhelming campaign for Karachi so far. They are currently placed in the penultimate place in the points table after having secured just two wins from six outings.

