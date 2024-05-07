[In Pictures] KKR players visit Kasi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi after flight diversion during IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketers recently visited the Kasi Vishwanath Temple after their flight to Kolkata was diverted to Varanasi due to heavy rainfall in the city.

The KKR players were due to arrive in Kolkata on Monday evening (May 6) after their game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, May 5. However, due to thunderstorms in the City of Joy, their flight was initially diverted to Guwahati.

The KKR contingent got a clearance to fly back to Kolkata from Guwahati on Monday night, but couldn't land once again despite several attempts due to inclement weather conditions. The players were then diverted to Varanasi where they landed around 3.00 am IST.

After a hectic schedule, the KKR cricketers gathered to visit the Kasi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Several cricketers were seen taking a boat ride in the Ganga, while wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat was seen taking a dip in the holy waters of the river Ganga.

KKR cricketers, including Manish Pandey and KS Bharat, taking a boat ride.

Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers taking a boat ride.

KKR cricketers to land in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon

After a couple of detours and an overnight stay in Varanasi, the Knight Riders contingent will finally land in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 7. They are expected to touch down at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport at around 2:40 pm IST, according to an official release from the franchise.

The two-time IPL champions secured a massive 98-run victory against the Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled them to the top of the table with 16 points from 11 games, leapfrogging the Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens next on Saturday, May 11, before traveling to Ahmedabad to take on the Gujarat Titans on May 13.

Their final league fixture will be against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on May 19.

