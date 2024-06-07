[In Pictures] KL Rahul poses in a rustic location during his vacation

Indian batter KL Rahul recently shared a couple of his pictures from a vacation through Instagram. The star player is currently on a break from the field after participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, where he captained the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team.

After their inception in 2022, LSG reached playoffs in the last two seasons but failed to progress beyond the league stage this time. Gautam Gambhir was there as a mentor with the Super Giants franchise previously, but he reunited with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this year.

It was a disappointing tournament for KL Rahul as a captain, with his team ending up in the seventh position in the points table. He was the top-scorer for his franchise as he amassed 520 runs at an average of 37.14, including four half-centuries. However, he did not receive much support from his peers in the batting unit, which cost the team dearly.

After a hectic IPL 2024, KL Rahul has gone away for a vacation to unwind himself. He recently gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing a couple of pictures on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post:

"Calma"

KL Rahul was snubbed by the selectors from Indian 2024 T20 World Cup squad

After opening the innings for India at the last editions of the T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2022, KL Rahul was dropped by the selectors for the ongoing tournament.

The senior batter has a decent record in the T20I format, with 2,265 runs in 72 matches at an average of 37.75, including two centuries and 22 half-centuries.

However, his inability to get going quickly in the powerplay in the shortest format has put him under the scanner. The same issue prompted the selectors to give Yashasvi Jaiswal the nod over him due to the youngster's ability to play aggressively from the onset.

Do you think Rahul should have been in the Indian 2024 T20 World Cup squad? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

