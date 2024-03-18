[In Pictures] Mitchell Starc joins Kolkata Knight Riders' camp ahead of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcomed their big-ticket signing Mitchell Starc into their camp on Monday ahead of the 2024 IPL edition. The two-time champions shared a few pictures on their official handle on X as the Australian left-arm speedster was all smiles.

Starc shattered IPL auction records to become the most expensive player in history, fetching an enormous INR 24.75 crore. The 34-year-old broke his fellow countryman Pat Cummins' record, who extracted INR 20.25 crore earlier that night in the auction from the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Starc has previously been part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and was to ply his trade for KKR in IPL 2018 before pulling out. He has so far snared 34 wickets in 27 matches at 20.38 with best figures of 4/15. With the franchise shelling out an enormous amount, there will be plenty of expectations from the Aussie cricketer.

"I am sure he is going to deliver" - Gautam Gambhir on Mitchell Starc

Gautam Gambhir. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir remained confident of the New South Wales cricketer replicating his international performance in the T20 league. Speaking to reporters before joining the camp, Gambhir said:

"I had already said at the auction table that he [Starc] is an X-factor and I am sure he is going to deliver. And there's no such pressure of price tag. I hope what he has done in international cricket, he can do the same for KKR."

It was under Gambhir that the Knight Riders registered their twin title wins in 2012 and 2014, and he hopes to end their 12-year drought after parting ways with the Lucknow Super Giants.

The Knight Riders finished their last two seasons in the bottom of the points table and will open their campaign against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23.