[In Pictures]: MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma pose with their better halves at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash

A host of celebrities, including cricket superstars like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, graced the opulent three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The grand celebrations concluded on Sunday, March 3.

Apart from Dhoni and Rohit, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, former India pacer Zaheer Khan, T20 star Suryakumar Yadav as well as the West Indies trio of Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard also attended the lavish Ambani bash.

Pictures of Dhoni, Tendulkar, Rohit and Zaheer posing with their better halves during the function went viral on social media. Earlier, a video of Dhoni playing dandiya with wife Sakshi and Bravo also got the internet buzzing.

Apart from cricketers, a number of Bollywood stars, including the famed Khan trio, (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan), Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone and many more made their presence felt at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash.

Over the last three days, the Ambani bash fever has engulfed social media, with most of the other news and events taking a backseat.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala

Meanwhile, Rohit will lead the Indian team in the fifth and final Test against England, which starts in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7. Under him, the hosts have already clinched the five-match series 3-1 and will look to finish proceedings with a 4-1 scoreline.

After losing the first Test in Hyderabad, India made a strong comeback to clinch the next three Tests. They claimed the series by registering a hard-fought five-wicket win in the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

On a personal note, Rohit has had a decent Test series with the bat. In eight innings, he has scored 297 runs at an average of 37.12, with one hundred and one fifty.

Following the conclusion of the Test series, Rohit will be seen in action for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he won’t be captaining the Ambani-owned franchise. MI had named all-rounder Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024 after he was traded from Gujarat Titans (GT).

