[In Pictures] Rapper Drake discloses his pick for first-ever cricket bet ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final

Canadian rapper Drake has bet his money on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win the IPL 2024 title. The Knight Riders will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the summit clash in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

Interestingly, this is the first-ever cricket bet by Drake, who has been quite active on the Stake platform, where he places bets on various sports matches. He has had contrasting results on his bet on different sports in recent months. He cashed in $2.34 million after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, while he won $1.2 million after Alex Pereira prevailed over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

However, he lost $565,000 after Tyson Fury lost to Oleksandr Usyk in the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship boxing bout. In December 2023, Drake lost $250,000 after Leon Edwards failed to secure a knockout against Colby Covington.

After the 37-year-old posted a story of betting on KKR, the social media users predicted SRH to lift the IPL 2024 title due to Drake's 'Curse'.

With Drake waging $250,000 and getting results in his favor, he will have an estimated payout of 425,000.

Here's the screenshot of Drake's story on Instagram:

Drake's story on Instagram

SRH secure a clinical victory against RR to book a date with KKR in IPL 2024 final

The SunRisers Hyderabad prevailed over the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 24, at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, SRH got crucial contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37) at the top. Then, wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen (50) powered Hyderabad to 175.

In the second half, Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma shared five wickets between them to cramp the Royals batters. Dhruv Jurel scored a fine half-century (56*) but couldn't help his team cross the line, as Rajasthan ended with 139/7 and lost by 36 runs.

With this result, it's the repeat of Qualifier 1, as the SunRisers Hyderabad take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. In that game, KKR secured a dominating eight-wicket victory over SRH in Ahmedabad.

However, it will be interesting to see if the SunRisers can continue their good form in Chennai to lift their second IPL title.

