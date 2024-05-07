[In Pictures] Ricky Ponting winks as Rasikh Salam hits consecutive boundaries in DC vs RR IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting gave a never-seen-before reaction as he winked after tail-ender Rasikh Salam's consecutive boundaries against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 match on Tuesday, May 7. The reaction came as the right-hander nailed two scoop shots for boundaries off Trent Boult to finish the penultimate over of DC innings. As the English feed commentators were heard lauding Ponting's genius, the latter came up with a wink.

Rasikh came as an impact substitute and made nine runs off the three balls he faced as his team posted 221/8 in 20 overs. Interestingly, the 24-year-old came out to bat with just 42 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 80.76. Ponting must have seen something special in the player from Jammu & Kashmir.

Ponting reacts to Rasikh's shots with a wink

Rasikh is primarily a bowler and has scalped six wickets in five innings in the ongoing edition. The medium pacer picked up three wickets each against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.

DC set a 222-run target for RR in IPL 2024 match

A superb batting display from Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel helped DC post 221/8 against RR in IPL on Tuesday.

McGurk starred with the bat, scoring 50 runs off 20 balls in an innings featuring three sixes and seven boundaries. His opening partner Porel also scored a half-century, contributing 65 off 36 deliveries with the help of three maximums and seven boundaries.

Tristan Stubbs provided the late flourish, scoring 41 off 20, including three sixes and as many boundaries.

Ravichandran Ashwin emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Royals, returning with exceptional figures of 3/24, while Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged one wicket each. Chahal dismissed DC captain Rishabh Pant to complete 350 dismissals in T20 cricket.

The Capitals would look to return to winning ways after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing. They have five wins in 11 matches in IPL 2024 so far. The Delhi-based franchise will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next IPL game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 12.

Meanwhile, the Royals would look to beat DC and return to the top spot in the points table. The Jaipur-based franchise has eight wins in 10 games so far. The Sanju Samson-led side will play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on May 12.

