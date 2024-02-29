[In Pictures] Team India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson enjoys a game of squash

Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson recently enjoyed a game of squash during his time away from the cricket field.

Samson's most recent appearance for Team India came last month during the T20I series against Afghanistan at home. He got a chance only in the final T20I of the 3-match series. Samson failed to grab the chance in the format as he departed for a golden duck, batting at the No. 5 position.

His performance in the ODI format in international cricket have contrasted those in T20Is. Samson hit a match-winning century against South Africa in December on a tricky surface in Paarl, his latest ODI appearance for India.

Across 16 ODIs so far, he has scored 510 runs at an average of 56.66, including three fifties and a century while batting in the middle-order. The Kerala batter will be hoping to continue his good form in the format and cement his place in the ODI side this year.

Sanju Samson took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday (February 29) and gave fans a glimpse of his life outside cricket by sharing a couple of pictures as a story. In the images, he could be seen playing squash.

You can view them below:

Sanju Samson's recent Instagram story.

Sanju Samson will lead Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2024

The BCCI recently announced the schedule for the first 15 days of IPL 2024. The rest of the itinerary will be released in due course after the dates of the general elections come in.

Rajasthan Royals will commence their campaign in the new season with a clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24.

Here is the full list of RR matches announced for the IPL 2024 league round so far:

March 24, 3:30 pm IST: RR vs Lucknow Super Giants, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

March 28, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs Delhi Capitals, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

April 1, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

April 6, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

