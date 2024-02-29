[In Pictures] UPW captain Alyssa Healy tackles a pitch invader during WPL 2024 clash vs MI

UP Warriorz (UPW) captain Alyssa Healy tackled a pitch invader during the WPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 28.

The invader entered the playing arena during the penultimate delivery of the first innings when MI were batting. The incident caused a slight interruption to the play.

As he tried to run through the ground and evade the security staff, Healy slowed his pace by putting in a fierce tackle. It helped the security personnel in escorting him off the field to resume the game.

Alyssa Healy-led UPW registered their 1st win of WPL 2024 by beating MI on Wednesday

UP Warriorz got off to a poor start in WPL 2024 with two dismal losses against RCB and DC. They managed to overcome it with a thumping seven-wicket win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday and got off the mark in the points table.

MI batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Hayley Matthews (55) hit a fine half-century at the top-order and helped them score 161/5 in the first innings. Yastika Bhatia (26), Amelia Kerr (23), and others played supporting roles.

UPW batters then put on a strong performance to chase down the target in just 16.3 overs. Kiran Navgire (57) set the tone at the top order with a blazing half-century, while Grace Harris (38*) and Deepti Sharma (27*) finished the match with vital cameos. Reflecting on the win after the conclusion of the match, Alyssa Healy said:

"Obviously we are happy to get ourselves on the board and that too against a strong team like Mumbai Indians. I am really happy how the girls made a comeback after the disappointing night last time."

She addded:

"Well, apparently Kiran walked out to the boss last night and said that she wants to open. She has made a strong case of why she should be doing the job for us. Apparently not (on whether Navgire would have opened), but things happen for the good."

