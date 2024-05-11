[In Pictures] Virat Kohli visits Shree Salasar Balaji Dham Temple in Rajasthan before do-or-die IPL 2024 match against DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli took some time out of his busy schedule to visit the Shree Salasar Balaji Dham Temple in Rajasthan. Kohli's pictures with the priests of the holy place have surfaced on the internet.

Kohli is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. He is the Orange Cap holder, and his magnificent 92-run knock against Punjab Kings two nights ago helped RCB keep their playoffs hopes alive.

RCB will be up against Delhi Capitals in a do-or-die match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tomorrow evening. Ahead of the game, Kohli traveled to Rajasthan and visited the Shree Salasar Balaji Dham Temple.

Here are some pictures from his visit:

Kohli was in Dharamsala two nights ago for the away fixture against the Punjab Kings. After the match ended, the RCB star met the parents and relatives of PBKS cricketers Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar. It appears he took a flight to Rajasthan before heading to Bengaluru.

Can Virat Kohli help Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs?

Virat Kohli knows how to perform under pressure

Virat Kohli will be in action tomorrow evening (May 12) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Delhi Capitals. If Kohli produces another special performance and guides RCB to their fifth consecutive win in IPL 2024, it will keep the Bengaluru-based franchise alive in the tournament.

At the moment, RCB have 10 points from 12 matches. They need to win their next two matches and hope that other results go their way so they can make it to the next round.

The match between RCB and DC will start at 7.30 pm IST tomorrow evening. It will be interesting to see if the King of RCB can help his team move up the IPL 2024 points table.

