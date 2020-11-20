'Bro the seat is too high for you' - Yuzvendra Chahal's RCB teammate Isuru Udana trolls leg-spinner on Instagram

The Indian cricket team has reached Australia ahead of an action-packed series against the hosts. The Men in Blue will begin the tour with a 3-match ODI series before battling the mighty Aussies in 3 T20Is and 4 Tests. Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key to India's success in the limited-overs series.

The leg-spinner has been working hard at the gym to ensure that he is fit enough to play all six limited-overs matches. A source had stated that Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will be rotated during the ODI and T20I series. Hence, the onus of troubling the opposition batsmen will be on Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Haryana-based player has been regularly uploading photos and videos from his practice sessions on social media. Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a photograph from the gym, in which he was cycling along with Rishabh Pant. Kuldeep Yadav also joined in for the picture.

Chahal's Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Isuru Udana left a hilarious comment on the post as he felt that the exercising machine's seat was too high for the leg-spinner.

Sajid Mahmood also left a comment on Yuzvendra Chahal's recent Instagram post.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Isuru Udana starred for RCB in IPL 2020

The Royal Challengers Bangalore qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Isuru Udana played a significant role in the team's success in this year's IPL. The Bangalore made it to the IPL 2020 playoffs but were eliminated from the tournament by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chahal was the most successful spinner of the season with 21 wickets and Udana picked up eight wickets at a strike rate of 21.75.

Both players will return to the cricket field next week. Yuzvendra Chahal will don the Indian jersey against Australia, and Isuru Udana will play for the Colombo Kings in the Lanka Premier League.