"Had I been playing regularly, rhythm would not have been an issue" - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has acknowledged that the lack of consistent game time has drastically affected his bowling rhythm. The 26-year-old exuded belief in his abilities and said he will keep working hard on his line and lengths to become a better bowler.

Kuldeep Yadav had a forgettable last six months. After a torrid IPL 2020, he sat out most of India's international season against Australia and England.

When the chinaman eventually got his opportunity - in the first two ODIs against England - he struggled once again, going wicketless and conceding 152 runs across the two games.

Interacting with Mid Day, Kuldeep Yadav attributed his poor performances to sporadic game time. He also said the flat wickets in the ODI series made his comeback difficult.

”If you’re playing regularly, you get an idea about the length and can quickly identify what length to bowl. But when you’re playing with breaks, the length may sometimes be a little up or short. If I work hard on my lengths, it will help me bowl better,” said Kuldeep Yadav.

He added in this regard:

“The first game was very important as I was playing after a long time. I didn’t get into a good rhythm in that match. Had I been playing regularly, rhythm would not have been an issue. I made a good comeback after the first over [conceding 13 runs]. In the second game, I bowled better. It’s just that there was no assistance for spin on the pitch, so I didn’t get the desired results. On flat pitches, length is crucial. It was difficult for spinners in the ODIs, all went for runs."

Kuldeep Yadav was dropped for an extra pacer, T Natarajan, in the third ODI which India won to clinch the series 2-1.

"I don’t pay attention to all this talk" - Kuldeep Yadav

How will Kuldeep Yadav fare for KKR this IPL?

Kuldeep Yadav's poor form has come under the scanner all the more because of his rather precipitous rise since his debut. This has prompted some pundits to say that his variations have been 'found out'.

Kuldeep Yadav, however, refuted these claims, saying he has always worked on evolving his skills and will continue to do so.

"I don’t pay attention to all this talk. It’s important that I keep improving my skills and be as accurate as possible. If you’re playing regularly, batsmen tend to read you. If they are getting comfortable playing me, then my job as a bowler is to keep improving. And that’s why I look to add or change a few things every time,” said Kuldeep Yadav.

“Despite all the analysis, batsmen still find ways to score runs and bowlers still find different methods to take wickets. There are other factors, too, like form, rhythm and confidence. If [your] confidence is high, you’ll start taking wickets and people will again start talking good things about you,” he added.

Kuldeep Yadav further remarked that team management has always backed him and is in constant communication with him over his role in the side.

“My job is to be ready whenever the opportunity arises. The team management has always communicated to me the reason why I wasn’t getting a place in the XI. They have always backed me and I am not at all worried. I keep working hard in training sessions and do whatever the team needs.” the 26-year-old signed off.

Kuldeep Yadav is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2021. With the emergence of Varun Chakravarthy, his place in the first XI is uncertain at best.

However, he will have to make the most of whatever limited opportunities he gets to fix his spot in the national side for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

KKR will start its campaign on April 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.