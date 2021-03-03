"Suryakumar Yadav is an exceptional T20 batsman" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has labeled Suryakumar Yadav an "exceptional" T20 batsman, considering his all-round game. The Mumbai Indians star has earned his maiden Team India call-up for the T20I series against England, starting on March 12.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Laxman was asked about Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the Indian team and how big an opportunity it is for him.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor pointed out that the 30-year-old is an outstanding T20 batsman and is proficient against both pace and spin.

"He is so elegant, he is technically sound, great shots against the spin bowlers and the fast bowlers, I think he is an exceptional T20 batsman," said Laxman.

Suryakumar Yadav has used the right way to break open the door: VVS Laxman

Suryakumar Yadav has shown his match-winning abilities for the Mumbai Indians [P/C: iplt20.com]

VVS Laxman observed Suryakumar Yadav would have fulfilled a long-cherished dream by making it into the Indian squad.

"Coming into the Indian squad is a dream come true for anyone because they work hard, there is so much of competition and once maybe the toughest dream in their life has been realised, nothing more pleasing and satisfying than that. What he has done is the right way to break open the door," said Laxman.

The former Indian cricketer highlighted that Suryakumar Yadav had barged open the door with his exploits in domestic cricket and match-winning performances for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

"He has gone back to first-class cricket, scored tons of runs for Mumbai. When he is playing in the IPL, he is the main batsman along with some of the stalwarts in the Mumbai Indians team and wins matches, not only scores runs but handsomely wins matches for them," added Laxman.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in exhilarating form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Mumbaikar has smashed 332 runs in the five encounters he has played, doing so at an excellent average of 66.40 and an outstanding strike rate of 151.59.

Suryakumar Yadav in Vijay Hazare 2021:



50(33)

29(27)

133(58)

29(26)

91(75)



The swashbuckling batsman was also one of the star performers in the Mumbai Indians' title-winning run in the 2020 IPL. He amassed 480 runs in the tournament, at an impressive average of 40.00 along with a strike rate of 145.01.

Yadav will hope to continue in the same vein in the series against England and cement his place in the Indian T20I team.