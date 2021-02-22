Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Rahul Tewatia reveals his reaction to maiden national team call-up

Rahul Tewatia had an impressive IPL 2020 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals.
Rahul Tewatia had an impressive IPL 2020 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals.
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 29 min ago
News
Advertisement

Rahul Tewatia disclosed how he reacted to learning the news of his selection for the Indian T20 squad. The all-rounder thought Yuzvendra Chahal was joking when he informed Tewatia about his inclusion in the squad for the T20Is against England.

Rahul Tewatia came into the limelight during IPL 2020. The all-rounder won multiple matches for the Rajasthan Royals with his game-changing performances. His showing against the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) was one of the highlights of IPL 2020.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Rahul Tewatia narrated the scenes in the Haryana team after the Indian T20I squad's announcement.

“When Yuzi bhai (Yuzvendra Chahal) informed me, my first reaction was that he must be joking. I never thought I would get picked now. Rohit bhaiya (Sharma) also came to my room to inform me," Rahul Tewatia said.

Rahul Tewatia only believed Yuzvendra Chahal after the latter showed him the squad on his news feed. The two leg-spinners are a part of the Haryana squad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

It will be great to share the dressing room with so many senior players: Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia is a game-changer
Rahul Tewatia is a game-changer

As mentioned above, IPL 2020 played a huge part in Rahul Tewatia's rise. The leg-spinner began his campaign with a three-wicket haul against the Chennai Super Kings. Next, he hit five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell's over to power the Royals to an emphatic victory over the Punjab Kings. Tewatia also had a match-winning stand with Riyan Parag against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Tewatia shared the dressing room with some great players like Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Shane Warne during IPL 2020. Now, he will get an opportunity to work with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and other stars in the Indian T20 squad.

"It will be great to share the dressing room with so many senior players and watch their work ethic from close quarters. I have heard that the experience of being with the Indian team is completely different. The team management and selectors have shown trust in me," Rahul Tewatia added.
Published 22 Feb 2021, 23:48 IST
India vs England 2021 Rajasthan Royals Indian Cricket Team Yuzvendra Chahal Rahul Tewatia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी