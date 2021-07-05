"I will want Prithvi Shaw to play all the six matches" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has said he would like Prithvi Shaw to play all six matches of India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

A 20-member Indian squad under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan is currently in Sri Lanka for a white-ball tour comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. Apart from Prithvi Shaw and Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the other opening options for Team India, with Ishan Kishan and Nitish Rana also in the mix for the T20Is.

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman opined that Prithvi Shaw should be India's preferred opening option for the tour. He said:

"I will want Prithvi Shaw to play all the six matches, not only the ODIs but T20Is as well. No one has any doubt about his ability."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the tour presents a great chance for Prithvi Shaw to stake his claim for a spot in the Indian team across the three formats. Laxman observed:

"This will definitely be an opportunity for him because he has to make a comeback in all formats, not only in white-ball cricket but in Test matches as well."

Prithvi Shaw was dropped from the Indian setup after a rather indifferent tour of Australia. With Shubman Gill suffering an injury, there are reports that Team India want the diminutive opener to join the Test squad in England.

"Team India and management Wants Prithvi Shaw as Opener in England Test Series." - According to TOI — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 3, 2021

"I was impressed with Prithvi Shaw's performance as a captain in the Vijay Hazare tournament" - VVS Laxman

Prithvi Shaw played some destructive knocks in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

VVS Laxman lauded Prithvi Shaw for his exceptional performances in Mumbai's title-winning run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He pointed out:

"More than the IPL, I was impressed with his performance as a captain in the Vijay Hazare tournament because he was dropped from the Indian team and there was a lot of discussion about his technique."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor added that the alterations in Prithvi Shaw's technique were clearly evident in the IPL. In this regard, Laxman said:

"We saw the hunger in him in the Vijay Hazare tournament, match after match not only centuries but match-winning knocks, highest run-getter in the tournament as a captain. Secondly, we also saw the change in his technique in the IPL. This is what you want to see from a young batsman."

Prithvi Shaw smashed a tournament-record 827 runs in the eight matches he played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 308 runs to his name in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended earlier this year.

Prithvi Shaw has 165.40 average and 138.29 strike rate while scoring 827 runs in Vijay Hazare 2021 - These mad numbers. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava