IND v SL 2021: [Watch] Birthday boy Devdutt Padikkal looks in sublime touch in nets

Devdutt Padikkal, who turns 21 today, looked in stunning touch in the nets ahead of the limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a 30-second clip of the classy left-handed batsman timing the ball to perfection and showing off both his defensive and aggressive side of the game.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Lankans, starting on July 13. Devdutt Padikkal, who strung a 60-run stand with Prithvi Shaw in an intra-squad practice match recently, is one of the frontrunners to open the Indian innings alongside skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

This is Devdutt Padikkal's debut tour, with the youngster having reached the stage on the back of some highly impressive performances in the domestic arena and in the IPL. In the first half of the IPL 2021, he amassed 195 runs from six innings at a strike rate of over 150, including a fabulous 101* against the Rajasthan Royals.

Will Devdutt Padikkal fly to England for the Test series?

However, with less than a week to go before the first ODI, Devdutt Padikkal finds himself in an awkward spot. While he's almost certain to get a few international games under his belt in Sri Lanka, the Indian team management in England has shown keen interest in calling him there as cover for the injured Shubman Gill.

It's being reported that, despite having five opening options available, the Virat Kohli-led contingent aren't confident in most of their abilities against the new Dukes ball. They have requested the BCCI to send either Devdutt Padikkal or Prithvi Shaw, but the board is yet to respond, even as some of its officials have reproached the situation publicly.

It will be interesting to see how the impasse unfolds amid stringent travel restrictions in both England and Sri Lanka.

