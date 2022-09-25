IND vs AUS 2022: "Another star emerging from Down Under" - Fans praise Tim David for his blistering knock in 3rd T20I 

Swashbuckling batter Tim David produced an impactful performance with the bat in the T20I series decider against India on Sunday (September 25), completing his maiden half-century in Australian colors.

The right-handed batter steadied the ship for his side after the Indian bowlers sent Australia's big guns early in the encounter. David contributed with 54 crucial runs off 22 deliveries before getting out in the final over, helping the team register an impressive total of 186 in the crucial tie.

While the visitors got off to a stunning start thanks to opener Cameron Green's quick-fire knock of 52, the Men in Blue powered their way back into the contest, picking up wickets at regular intervals. However, David shifted the momentum in Australia's favor once again with a 68-run partnership with Daniel Sams.

The 26-year-old received praise from all quarters for his exploits with the bat in the third T20I. Here's how netizens reacted to his performance:

chittesh khilnani @Chittesh_lk Tim David could be a real game changer for the Aussies at the World Cup specially if Smith, Maxi & co failing quite often nowadays ! Tim David could be a real game changer for the Aussies at the World Cup specially if Smith, Maxi & co failing quite often nowadays !

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Super proud of Tim David, his first fifty for Australia and 54 off just 27 balls. He's a phenomenal talent and he'll have a long career. Wonderful to see, loved him during the PSL too. #INDvAUS Super proud of Tim David, his first fifty for Australia and 54 off just 27 balls. He's a phenomenal talent and he'll have a long career. Wonderful to see, loved him during the PSL too. #INDvAUS

Venkatraman sreedharan @Venkatramansre3 @ESPNcricinfo Tim David has played a gem of an innings when Aussies were Falling part he is not a slogger in the Maxwell Afridi school of batting comprehends the game plan his innings well and go for the biggies not single slog heave in the V orthodox another star emerging from Down Under @ESPNcricinfo Tim David has played a gem of an innings when Aussies were Falling part he is not a slogger in the Maxwell Afridi school of batting comprehends the game plan his innings well and go for the biggies not single slog heave in the V orthodox another star emerging from Down Under

Anil Bluez 🇳🇵 @Anil_Bluez

What a Player Tim David is future of Ausies cricketWhat a Player Tim David is future of Ausies cricket 💙💙 What a Player

Tekkerz @_tekkerz #AUSvIND Tim David what an innings!! What a playerrr. The way hes played this innings , so smart, alongside his explosive ability. Picking his moments. Hes helped the total to 180. Brilliant batting masterclass. Tim David what an innings!! What a playerrr. The way hes played this innings , so smart, alongside his explosive ability. Picking his moments. Hes helped the total to 180. Brilliant batting masterclass. 👏 #AUSvIND

Rahul Joshi @rahulljoshiii Tim David is showing Mumbai Indians what he can produce in ipl2023!🤌🏻 Tim David is showing Mumbai Indians what he can produce in ipl2023!🤌🏻

Faisal Ramzan @imfaisalramzan Tim David makes hitting sixes look so damn easy. Tim David makes hitting sixes look so damn easy.

Taimoor Zaman @taimoorze Tim David is a beast. Tim David is a beast.

VARUN REDDY SAMA @Saikira80002903 i like his batting style, watched his batting big bash league and PSL, cpl Tim David what a playeri like his batting style, watched his batting big bash league and PSL, cpl #timdavid way to go @timdavid8 Tim David what a player🔥🔥 i like his batting style, watched his batting big bash league and PSL, cpl #timdavid way to go @timdavid8

Notably, this was David's fifth half-century in T20Is. The power-hitter played 14 matches for Singapore in the shortest format in 2019 and 2020. He crossed the 50-run mark on four occasions for his former team and had a fantastic batting average of 46.5 to his name.

Indian openers depart early in third T20I against Australia

Team India didn't have an ideal start to their run chase as opening batter KL Rahul got out for just one run in the very first over. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who got a decent start, departed soon for 17 runs.

While the Men in Blue lost two early wickets, they managed to score 55 runs from the first seven overs. Senior batter Virat Kohli is currently at the crease alongside Suryakumar Yadav.

The onus is on the two batters to take India to a commanding position as they look to chase down a stiff target of 187. The encounter is of utmost importance for both sides, given that the series is on the line.

For Australia, Daniel Sams and Pat Cummins bagged a wicket each, at the time of writing.

