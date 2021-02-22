Create
“I will get so much to learn from our captain Virat Kohli” – Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav will be a part of Team India for the first time during the forthcoming T20I series against England
Srinjoy Sanyal
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 59 min ago
News
Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav is excited about being in the Indian dressing room and learning the nuances of the game from the greats. The 30-year-old received his maiden international call-up for the five-match T20I series against England starting March 12.

Suryakumar Yadav is one of three uncapped players to be a part of the 19-member squad. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia are the other two. Yadav revealed he has already started dreaming about being in the India squad.

“I have already started thinking about how I am going to spend time with all the greats over there. I will get to learn so much from our captain Virat Kohli and then there is Rohit Sharma, everyone, A to Z all the players. I am really looking forward to spending quality time, grasp as much as I can,” Suryakumar Yadav told Sports Today.

Suryakumar Yadav was one of the key figures of Mumbai Indians’ record-extending fifth IPL title campaign in 2020. An India call-up seemed to be on the cards, but both Yadav and the entire cricketing fraternity were left startled when the selectors ignored him for the three-match T20I series Down Under.

He stated there were a few instances during IPL 2020 which got him imagining replicating his MI heroics in an India shirt.

“There were a few instances during the IPL where I used to dream about winning games for India and I think the opportunity for me has come at the right time. It’s on me how I take it and how I make full use of it,” Suryakumar Yadav stated.

Suryakumar Yadav had his best IPL season – in terms of batting average – last year. The MI No. 3 smashed 480 runs at an average of 40 in 16 innings with four half centuries to boot.

“I would love to go ahead and explore in this series” – Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is presently with the Mumbai squad in Jaipur [Credits: MCA]
Suryakumar Yadav is currently representing Mumbai in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Batting at No. 4, he scored a 33-ball 50 in their seven-wicket victory over Delhi on Sunday (February 21). He will play three more games before reporting to Ahmedabad on March 1.

While it is indeed a dream-come-true moment, Suryakumar Yadav is trying not to get overwhelmed by the situation. He hinted at having a few plans up his sleeve.

“Not thinking about too much, I would say, I would go one step at a time, take one game at a time. Obviously, I would love to go ahead and explore in this series,” Suryakumar Yadav added.

India’s squad for England T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Published 22 Feb 2021, 14:05 IST
India vs England 2021 Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav India vs England 2021 Teams & Squads
