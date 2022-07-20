"I love the way he went about it" - Graeme Swann lauds Hardik Pandya's bowling performances in ODI series vs England

Graeme Swann has expressed his delight about Hardik Pandya getting the better of opposition batters with short-pitched bowling in the recently concluded ODI series between Team India and England.

Hardik scalped six wickets in the three-match ODI series against England, with most of them coming through short-pitched deliveries. He returned figures of 4/24 in the series-deciding final ODI, his best return in 50-over cricket.

While reviewing the series on Sony Sports, Swann pointed out that Hardik surprised the England batters with the pace of his short deliveries. He elaborated:

"I love the way he (Hardik) went about it. He bowled short, Hardik has got good pace. He is one of those guys, because he is an all-rounder, you think he would just be a medium pacer but he is not, he is quicker than that and he is a strong lad."

Swann praised Hardik for the simple game plan he had to dismiss the England batters. The former England spinner explained:

"He has got good height, so when he digs it in, he can really trouble top batters. He didn't get the tail-enders out, he got the proper England batters out, the top order, so well done to Hardik. It was a very simple game plan, run up, hit the deck hard and bowl good quick bouncers. The bouncer is alive and well in ODI cricket and I love it."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 5 for 28 in Tests in England.

4 for 24 in ODI in England.

4 for 33 in T20I in England.



Hardik Pandya loves bowling in England - 3 best performances in 3 formats came in England. 5 for 28 in Tests in England.4 for 24 in ODI in England.4 for 33 in T20I in England.Hardik Pandya loves bowling in England - 3 best performances in 3 formats came in England. https://t.co/SyYu5FwRef

Hardik Pandya was chosen as the 'Player of the Series' for his all-round performances in the ODIs. Apart from taking six wickets with the ball, the Baroda all-rounder also scored 100 runs in his two innings at slightly more than run-a-ball.

"He gives the team a lot of options" - Ashish Nehra feels Hardik Pandya can even play the role of the fourth bowler

Hardik Pandya had an outstanding average of 12.33 with the ball in the ODI series against England

Ashish Nehra pointed out that Hardik's bowling is a huge bonus, considering his exceptional ability with the bat. The former India pacer observed:

"When you talk about Hardik Pandya, he is an amazing all-rounder. I have been regularly saying that Hardik Pandya fits in any white-ball team purely as a batter and I would say even in Test matches, and when he bowls along with that, then even better, he gives the team a lot of options."

Nehra was particularly appreciative of the manner in which Hardik got the better of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone in the final ODI. The Gujarat Titans head coach said:

"You can count him as your fifth or sixth bowler, I will say that he has so much ability that you can even count him as your fourth bowler at times. But keep the number aside, it does not make a difference. It matters how he is bowling, the way he dismissed Ben Stokes on the bouncy Manchester pitch and the battle he had with Buttler and Livingstone."

BCCI @BCCI

Ben Stokes

Jos Buttler

Liam Livingstone



is our Top Performer from the first innings for his brilliant bowling figures of 4/24 in 7 overs.



A look at his bowling summery here



#ENGvIND Jason RoyBen StokesJos ButtlerLiam Livingstone @hardikpandya7 is our Top Performer from the first innings for his brilliant bowling figures of 4/24 in 7 overs.A look at his bowling summery here Jason Roy ☑️Ben Stokes ☑️Jos Buttler ☑️Liam Livingstone ☑️@hardikpandya7 is our Top Performer from the first innings for his brilliant bowling figures of 4/24 in 7 overs.A look at his bowling summery here 👇👇#ENGvIND https://t.co/JxCq1otKUH

Hardik Pandya had both Buttler and Livingstone caught in the deep by Ravindra Jadeja by enticing them to play big shots against short-pitched deliveries.

While Ben Stokes offered a tame return catch to the seam bowler, Jason Roy played an ungainly shot against another short-of-a-length delivery and was caught by Rishabh Pant behind the wickets.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Hardik Pandya's short-pitched bowling be a game-changer on the bouncy tracks in Australia? Yes No 3 votes so far